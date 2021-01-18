Most of us are turning over a new leaf in 2021. We take up resolutions almost every new year. With the most common one being to work out and lead a healthy lifestyle. With roads caressing the curves of the hills by the coastline, cycling in Vizag is serene and relaxing. Early mornings, especially on Sundays, we see the RK beach road in Vizag bustle with cyclists of all ages.

With cycling clubs popping up in Vizag, it has become more of a sport than a leisure activity for many. According to Sohail, a cyclist from Green City Vizag, routes starting from the coastal battery towards Bheemili and within Steel Plant township are perfect for long-distance cycling.

While cycling enthusiasts in the city agree with Vizag being an ideal city for cycling, they are also keen on seeing Vizag become more adaptable for a cyclist. Speaking with us, Ali Khan, an avid cyclist, puts forward his feedback saying, “I would like to see separate cycling tracks for cyclists and joggers on all the major wide roads across the city. These special tracks shouldn’t be used for other purposes.” Agreeing with Khan, Vinay Kumar adds, “To support the budding cyclists, the establishment of more sophisticated cycle repair shops and spares units in and around Vizag is necessary.”

The concerned authorities too have been chalking out plans to boost the infrastructure requisite for cycling in Vizag. In a conversation with Yo!, earlier in December, GVMC Chief Engineer, M Venkateswara Rao, informed the route leading from Kailasagiri to Bheemili will be made into a six-lane road, with a beachfront cycling/pedestrian track allowing citizens to immerse themselves in the beauty of Vizag’s coastline. “A fully segregated walking and cycling pathways along with necessary infrastructure including benches, public toilets, and drinking fountains will be set up under the project,” he shared.

And being a greener alternative to the transport system in place, cycling has even been getting a push from environmentalists in Vizag. We all hope to see these developments being implemented soon and hop onto our bikes to cruise through the coast of the Bay of Bengal.