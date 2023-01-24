On Monday, 23 January 2023, the Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh (TTAA) announced new flights between Visakhapatnam and Kuala Lumpur. The services will commence on 28 March 2023, according to K Vijay Mohan, President of TTAA.

Addressing the media yesterday, the president announced that Batik Air, formerly known as Malindo Airlines, will operate the flights between Visakhapatnam and Kuala Lumpur. He added that the TTAA members met the former Malaysian minister for tourism Sanatara during his recent visit to the city and discussed the new flight services. Further, he informed that a Batik Air official visited the Visakhapatnam International Airport and inspected the facilities.

It may be recalled that Malindo Airlines operated flights thrice a week between February 2015 and February 2016 before terminating them due to several reasons.

K Vijay Mohan welcomed Batik Air and expressed that TTAA and the state government would support the smooth flow of flight services.

