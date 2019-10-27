Indulge in the richness of Araku Valley Coffee at Hut Arabic in Vizag

Bringing the aroma of Araku Valley to Vizag, Hut Arabica is a Girijan Co-operative Corporation Ltd. initiative for all the ethnic food and coffee lovers.

The Setting

Set against a white background, the café welcomes you with the freshness of the Araku Valley. As you walk in, the invigorating aroma of coffee stirs you up for what’s in store. The well-lit space is themed on tribal art to catch your attention. While one section of the cafe offers a glimpse into the kitchen, the other part makes for a cosy seating area, which offers a view of the adjacent Beach Road .

The stand out feature of the café is its unique wall décor. The walls are adorned by crafty art pieces celebrating the indigeneity of Araku Valley. A tiny nook dedicated to coffee beans and plants brought from Araku offers the coffee enthusiasts a sneak peek into the world of coffee.

The Fare

The menu offers hot and cold coffee in various flavours including vanilla, caramel and chocolate. In order to spruce up your experience, healthy snacks like roasted cashew and multigrain biscuits are also made available. Apart from these, several other GCC retail products are neatly displayed inside the café. From various grades of grounded coffee to black pepper, from turmeric powder to millets, these products, grown in the heart of Araku Valley, are brought down to be sold at the café.

Furthermore, a unique range of chocolates, in flavours of peanut butter, coffee biscuit, coconut, honeydew, and honey with almonds, promise a treat to kids and adults alike.

Yo! Recommends

The quintessential Araku Valley Classic Filter Coffee is definitely a must-try for those who indulge in coffee. Americano with Vanilla too comes off as a crowd favourite here.

Location: Near VUDA Park, Beach Road, Vizag

Timings: 10 AM to 9:30 PM