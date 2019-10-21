Devotees in the city, planning to visit the holy shrine of Tirupati, now have a new mode of travel at hand. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), on Sunday, launched its special bus from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati. The air-conditioned multi-axle bus was flagged off by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at Bheemili.

Flagging off the special service, Mr. Srinivasa Rao informed that the bus would depart from Visakhapatnam at 2 pm and reach Tirupati at 5 am on the following day. While the adults will be charged Rs 4000, the fare for children is Rs 3700 per head. The Minister appealed to the devotees to make use of the bus service; the tickets for which, can be availed on the official website of the APTDC.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, YSRCP leaders KK Raju and Malla Vijay Prasad and APTDC Divisional Manager TG Prasad Reddy were among those who marked their presence at the flagging off event of the bus service.

Earlier in the day, the Tourism Minister inaugurated a container restaurant near Erra Matti Dibbalu. Constructed with a cost of Rs 2 crore, the container restaurant is expected to be an added attracted to the tourists travelling along the stretch from Visakhapatnam city to Bheemili.