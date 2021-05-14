Last updated 4 hours ago

In a press meet, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the Andhra Pradesh Government is ready to face any catastrophic situation. On 13 May 2021, the Tourism Minister held a review meeting with the officials and doctors at the Collectorate conference hall on Covid-19 services in the Vizag District.

The minister took note of the number of patients and assessed the severity of Covid-19 in the Visakhapatnam District. Discussions along with officials were held on the possibility of increasing the number of hospital beds. Respective officials were also asked to be attentive about the oxygen supply. The Tourism Minister also enquired on the requirement of oxygen and noted details regarding ventilators and oxygen beds, hospital-wise.

Drugs Control Administration, ‌Assistant Director, K Rajitha was directed to get the details of the supply of Remdesivir injections at the hospitals. Further, the drug inspectors were also asked to conduct inspections on the use of remedial injections. It was brought to the minister’s notice that people in the hospitals are getting the right treatments.

Junior Counselor Arun Babu, announced that a new set of rules had been laid down for the treatments. Hospitals shall now consult the District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) before providing new remedies. Mr. Srinivasa Rao even inquired about the availability of Covid-19 treatment resources with the District Medical and Health Officers.

“So far, 5.22 lakh people in the district have been vaccinated with the first dose. And about 1.58 lakh people have received the second dose,” the minister said. He even urged the doctors to take all precautionary measures to stay safe. Mr. Rao requested provisions for better medical services. District Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, briefed the Tourism Minister about the steps being taken in the Vizag district for the prevention of Covid-19 spread.

The State Tourism Minister informed that 79 nodal officers have been appointed for Covid-19 hospital. It was decided to provide treatment to every patient coming to the hospital with utmost concern. He even added that private hospitals would be looked after by assistant directors of drug control. Stringent measures are being taken to ensure the availability of vaccines. The Government has also placed measures in line to prevent Covid-19 drugs from reaching the black market. The meeting was attended by District Joint Collectors M. Venu Gopala Reddy, P. Arun Babu, KGH Superintendent Dr. Maithili, AMC Principal Dr. PV Sudhakar, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Suryanarayana, Chest Hospital Superintendent Vijay Kumar, along with other district officials were present.

Currently, there are 79 Aarogyasri hospitals that have been empanelled for Covid-19 treatment. And 30 other non-empanelled hospitals in the district. These hospitals have a total of 3,809 Health Aarogyasri beds. It was also noted that out of 108 ambulances in the district, only 48 are currently providing their services.