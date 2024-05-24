The Andhra Pradesh (AP) government has issued a notification for the State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling for 2024. According to the notification, rank holders of the common entrance test can pay the fee from 24 May 2024 (Friday). The process of document verification will begin on 27 May and the eligible candidates have to choose a college for counseling from 31 May. Application forms can be downloaded from the official website—appolycet.nic.in.

Those who wish to apply for web-based counselling have to login to the above-mentioned site. They have to pay the processing fee online, between 24 May and 2 June. For complete details with regard to the counselling, students have been advised to visit the official website.

The counselling process is aimed at allotting seats to eligible candidates in the polytechnic colleges located in the State, based on the ranks obtained by the students. In 2024, the AP POLYCET entrance test was conducted at about 500 centres across the State on 27 April, and the results were declared on 8 May, with the counselling set to begin soon.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, conducts the examination every year for the candidates who seek admission in the courses being offered by polytechnic colleges in the State.

