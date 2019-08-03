Few days after issuing AP Grama Sachivalayam notification, the government of Andhra Pradesh has announced 2859 vacancies for the role of Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Grade-II) out of which 550 posts fall under the Vizag circle. Selected candidates are required to work in Village/ Ward Secretariats in various locations within the state under Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL).

Those who completed SSC/10th Class with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman trade or intermediate vocational course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR) and Electrical Wiring & Contracting (EWC) on par with Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW & SEA) from a recognized institution/board and within 18 to 35 years as of 1 July 2019 are eligible to apply for the posts.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting their official website before 17 August and submitting an online application with a fee of Rs 200 and an additional sum of Rs 100 for those who are willing to apply for more than one district. The candidates are allowed to apply up to 3 circles/ districts including their local circle/ district.



Details of district wise vacancies of Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Grade-II):

SL.NO. DISTRICT/CIRCLE VILLAGE SECRETARIAT WARD SECRETARIAT TOTAL 1. SRIKAKULAM 592 87 679 2. VIZIANAGARAM 437 91 528 3. VIZAG 277 273 550 4. RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM 476 107 583 5. ELURU 395 124 519

Selection Procedure:

As per the AP Grama Sachivalayam notification, eligible candidates shall be recruited on the basis of their performance in the written exam and Personal interview. Also, the candidates are required to qualify the Pole Climbing, Meter Reading and Cycling which are to be conducted at the Circle Head Quarters of the respective districts.

Pay Scale:

Upon their selection and appointment, the candidates will be paid Rs 15,000 per month as consolidated pay for a period of 2 years.