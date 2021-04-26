Last updated 3 hours ago

More than a worry on how to fight against COVID-19, high rates on CT/ HRCT scan in private hospitals and diagnostic centres is troubling the common man in Andhra Pradesh. The AP State Government released a Government Order (GO) capping the high rates on CT and HRCT scan in private labs. Covid-19 patients are soon to get relief from the exorbitant rates that these private hospitals and labs are charging.

In a statement released by Deputy Chief Minister (Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education) of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, it was mentioned that private hospitals and diagnostic centres are to strictly follow the AP Government Order and charge Rs. 3000 for a CT scan. If they charge high rates, heavy penalties will be applied, including suspension of their license. An order has been passed on Sunday to reduce the rates of the CT/HRCT scan, which are recommended for Covid-19 patients soon after they get tested positive. The cap will be imposed not just on CT scan, but private hospitals in AP also will be informed to limit the rates charged on masks, PPE kits for Covid-19 treatment. Hospitals and diagnostic centres need to register on the Andhra Pradesh State Government portal for taking CT scans.

Ever since the pandemic affected every home, labs and hospitals have been flooded with patients for a CT scan, wanting to know their condition and severity. Depending on the lab or hospital, each patient was being charged Rs 5,000 – Rs 6,000 for a CT scan in AP.

Now the reduction in rates, which is likely to be implemented in the coming days, will provide relief. As per the sources from the Medical and Health Department, they have been informed about the new policy to be implemented across the AP State.

Note: Persons can call at 1902 and complain if any private diagnostic centre charges higher rates against the rules.

1030 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam District in a span of 24 hours, as the district’s active cases tally reached 7692 as on 26 April 2021.