On Thursday, the Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand IAS, held a review meeting at the local Zilla Parishad Conference Hall with private hospital representatives, and other departments, appointed for Covid treatment in Visakhapatnam District. The District Collector said that strict action would be taken against the respective private hospitals found violating the Andhra Pradesh State Government’s directives in providing medical services to Covid-19 patients. The Collector stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, was dissatisfied with some private hospitals not giving admission to patients even though beds were available. They are also reportedly not providing proper treatment nor making the necessary medicines available. The Collector explained that the Chief Minister had directed him not to hesitate to close such hospitals if necessary. He said any hospital would not be tolerated if they denied admission for Covid-19 patients, especially while having empty beds.

The Collector quoted that, “State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was the government’s policy to provide free Covid-19 medical services to every poor person.” Mr. Vinay Chand urged that hospitals should serve more efficiently with the experience gained over the past year, in view of the increasing severity of the second wave of the pandemic. The Collector of Visakhapatnam iterated that a notification was issued, declaring that 40 private hospital owners came forward to provide Covid-19 treatment as Category A and Category B.

To emphasise further, the District Collector stated the following details:

Certain hospitals were asking the patient to deposit large sums of money. As per the AP State Government directives, all treatment should be done without taking even a single rupee from the patient. The government would pay for the treatments at rates previously fixed.

Any patient who comes to the hospital with a respiratory disorder, with Covid-19 symptoms, must be immediately admitted and their treatment must begin. Severe action would be taken against the hospitals that acted negligently.

A help desk must be set up at each hospital entrance and adequate information should be provided 24 hours a day.

Relatives of all patients must be provided accurate information on the patient’s health condition at all times.

Regarding some hospitals moving certain patients to VIMS as soon as their health condition starts deteriorating – every case referred must be investigated and analyzed thoroughly to see if it was done on reasonable grounds.

It is criminal for hospitals to give false information on bed vacancies and medical services provided to patients. The hospitals should act transparently and responsibly.

CCTV cameras should be properly installed in the wards and the CCTV footage should be constantly monitored at the District Collectorate and state control centres.

Lastly, the District Collector instructed all the officials present at the review meeting to prioritise the healthcare workers as well and their vaccinations. He also urged the healthcare workers to work with confidence, dedication to service and professional commitment.