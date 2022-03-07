On 3 March 2022, the AP High Court (HC) has delivered its verdict on the ongoing three capitals issue. The HC has directed the AP State Government to develop Amaravati as the only capital of the state. It has stated the lack of competence to make any legislation for shifting, bifurcating, or trifurcating the capital as the primary reason. This has left the YS Jagan led government in a dilemma. As of the moment, reports suggest that the ruling party might appeal to the Supreme Court of India regarding the same. The YS Jagan led government plans to steer today’s AP Budget session towards the three capitals issue.

On 7 March, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswabhusan Harichandan, will address the joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council. Meanwhile, the opposition party, TDP is gearing up to argue against the three capitals issue and support the AP HC verdict to develop Amaravati as the only capital of the state. All development activities initiated by the former Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, have come to a halt. On the flip side, it is a known fact that the state government lacks the budget to develop Amaravati within the stipulated six-month period.

The ruling party aims at a full-fledged debate on the ‘powers of the legislature’ as a retort to the remarks by the High Court. Although this is a catch-22 situation, the state government has sternly claimed that they are “not shifting” the capital as such, but only “decentralizing the administration”. In the meantime, the TDP aims to raise issues such as Special Category Status to AP, the progress of the Polavaram project, seizing the casinos and gambling rackets in Gudivada, illegal transportation of PDS rice, and others. AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the State Budget on 11 March.

A tight security blanket with 3,000 policemen has been arranged for the budget session. The state of Andhra Pradesh eagerly looks forward to a conclusion on the three capitals issue.