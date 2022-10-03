The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government has sanctioned ₹1 crore towards the treatment of a rare disease a two and half-year-old Honey is suffering from. The AP CMO took to Twitter to share the news on Sunday.

According to the tweet, while Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was visiting the Konaseema flood plains, he came across Honey’s parents, who were holding a placard seeking help. The CM reportedly stopped his convoy and promised to take responsibility for the child suffering from a rare disease called ‘Gaucher.’

Also read: Vizag ranks 4th in Swacch Survekshan Awards 2022

Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla handed over the first set of 12 injections to be administered to the child on Sunday. According to the reports, overall, 52 such injections have to be given, each costing ₹1.25 lakhs.

Gaucher disease results from a buildup of fatty substances around the heart, liver, spleen and other organs in the body. This causes the enlargement of organs, affecting their functioning. As the parents could not afford the high costs of its treatment, they appealed to the Chief Minister during his recent visit to the area.

The AP Government, along with promising to finance the treatment, has pledged to take care of the child’s education. Collector Himanshu Shukla overlooked the process of allotment. On the occasion, he also said that a monthly pension of ₹10,000 would also be allocated to the family.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.