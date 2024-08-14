As many as 100 Anna Canteens across the State of Andhra Pradesh are decked up for grand revival on Independence Day and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the canteen at Gudivada in Krishna district in the morning.

The remaining 99 canteens will be operational by 16 August with Ministers and MLAs launching them in their respective areas on the day.

However, the revival of the canteens in Visakhapatnam has been put off until September first week as the model code of conduct is in force in the district in view of the MLC bypoll on August 30.

Meanwhile, work on Anna Canteens in Visakhapatnam is progressing at a fast pace.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sampath Kumar inspected the canteen works at Baji junction in the city two days ago and enquired the engineers there about the progress. He directed them to ensure the completion of works in time as the canteens in the city would be inaugurated soon.

As many as 26 Anna Canteens were opened in Visakhapatnam including MVP Rythu Bazaar, Government Regional Eye Hospital, Sriharipuram, and R&B junction, Marripalem in 2018 during the TDP regime. However, when the YSRCP came to power in 2019, they were closed.

Chandrababu Naidu, who assumed office on 13 June in Vijayawada, after victory in the elections signed the file related to the revival of Anna Canteens all over the State, including Visakhapatnam.

Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, who is supervising the arrangements for the revival of the canteens, said the government has plans to open 180 canteens in the urban and 200 in the rural areas in the State in phases. The task of supplying hygiene food to the canteens was entrusted with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, said the Minister.