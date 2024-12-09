In another lethal attack on a girl in the State, a youth set fire to a student at Nandikotkuru in Nandyal district on 8 December night. While the girl died after screaming for a while, the accused suffered burns.

According to reports, the youth, Raghavendra (21), of Kalugutla in the district was stalking the girl, who belongs to the nearby Veldurthi mandal, for the past sometime forcing her to accept his love proposal,

Having come to know about it, the parents of the girl sent her to her grandmother’s house in Nandikotkuru.

When the youth too went to Nandikotkuru, the girl’s parents alerted her grandmother advising her not to allow anyone inside the house.

After midnight of 8 December, Raghavendra knocked at the door of the reading room of the girl and ‘made a forced entry inside’ when she opened the door.

Immediately after entering the room, he allegedly poured petrol on her and set her afire. The girl, after screaming for help, died in the flames, while the accused sustained burns. While the youth was fleeing the place, locals caught him and handed him over to the police.

After taking him into custody, the police admitted him to a hospital in Kurnool for treatment. The investigation is on to find out more about the youth who set the girl on fire in Nandyal.

Read also: No drugs found in container seized by CBI in Visakhapatnam Port in March 2024

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu