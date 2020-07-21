In what is expected to fillip the dairy sector in Andhra Pradesh, the state government, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amul, which is India’s premier dairy cooperative society. The MoU was formally signed upon by Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and Amul Chennai Zonal Head Rajan, in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.

The Chief Minister also interacted with Amul Managing Director RS Sodhi via video conference. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Reddy said, “Signing an MoU with Amul is a significant step towards transforming the lives of women. Good days have arrived for government cooperative dairies. Andhra Pradesh will emerge as the gateway for Southern states.” The Chief Minister added that the state government has spent Rs 11,000 crores under the YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes for women.

“Our government of Andhra Pradesh entered MOU with Amul. Its a revolutionary step to fortify Dairy Cooperatives in our state. This will empower dairy industry in AP & ensure sustainable income for people dependent on it,” Minister of Industries, Andhra Pradesh, Mekapati Goutham Reddy tweeted on the occasion.

