On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 218 new COVID-19 cases as the state’s total increased to 5247. Among the newly reported COVID-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh, 136 are from the state, 26 returned from other states while 56 have been identified as foreign returnees. While 15,384 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, 72 individuals from the state were discharged post recovery. East Godavari district reported a COVID-19 death in the said period.

So far, 188 foreign returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. 170 of them are currently undergoing treatment. Also, 933 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 557 of them being marked active. 22 patients have been discharged today.

In Visakhapatnam, 13 new COVID-19 cases came to light on Tuesday evening as the tally reached 212. In wake of the new cases, the authorities demarcated Sujatha Nagar, Swatantra Nagar, and Pleasant Valley as three new containment clusters. Until Tuesday evening, 40,285 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Visakhapatnam district. While 39,859 samples turned negative, tests results of 214 more samples were awaited.

With the COVID-19 cases on the rise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the concerned officials to take up a mass awareness campaign across the state.

Across India, 9,985 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day as the tally grew to 2,76,583. Also, for the first time, the number of recoveries reported has overtaken the number of active cases in the country. The death toll, due to COVID-19, in India currently stands at 7,745.