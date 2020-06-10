After holding a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier, representatives of the Telugu film fraternity met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday. The meeting was convened to discuss the challenges being faced by the film industry amid the current pandemic and to seek permission for the resumption of shootings in the state. During the talks, Mr Reddy agreed to provide lands in Vizag for the development of film industry here.

“The Chief Minister assured to provide lands in Vizag for the film industry, for setting up of studios and other production facilities working from the state. The government also agreed to provide land for housing plots for the celebrities who wish to settle in Vizag,” Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations minister Perni Nani said.

After interacting with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior actor Chiranjeevi said he is “grateful” to the Chief Minister for considering the film fraternity’s requests. “The Chief Minister, in principle, agreed to allow TV and film shootings in Andhra Pradesh from 15 June. He has also agreed to waive off the minimum fixed power charges on the theatres. Extending support to develop film industry in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minsiter said that he will reconsider and provide 300 acres of land in Vizag that was allocated in the past during the reign of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The film industry would definitely develop in the state if this is the case,” he said.

Hon’ble CM of AP Sri @ysjagan responded very positively to all issues of Telugu Film Industry & we are grateful for his quick response on Guidelines for resumption of shootings along with Waiver of Minimum Power tariff on Theatres during lockdown.Thank you Sir.🙏@AndhraPradeshCM — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 9, 2020

Ace director SS Rajamouli also took to Twitter to thank the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister waiving off minimum fixed power charges on theatres.

My sincere thanks to AP CM @ysjagan garu for giving the industry hope in the time of a global crisis that has hit the film fraternity and theatre owners. Grateful to the government for waiving off minimum fixed power charges on theatres which is a relief. @AndhraPradeshCM — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 9, 2020

Producers ‘Dil’ Raju, D Suresh Babu, Damodar Prasad, Prasad V Potluri C Kalyan, actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and director SS Rajamouli were among those who met the Chief Minister on Tuesday.