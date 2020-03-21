Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan urges public to observe Janata Curfew

With Andhra Pradesh reporting three positive cases of coronavirus so far, the officials across the state have been asked to stay alert. While the first case was reported in Nellore on 12 March, two more cases recently came to the light in Ongole and Visakhapatnam respectively. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the public not to panic. Stating that the citizens must fight Covid-19 together, he noted the importance of staying alert and taking necessary precautions to keep the infection at bay. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister further asked the public to observe Janata Curfew on 22nd march between 7 AM to 9 PM.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Chief Minister wrote, “Uncertainty can be overwhelming, but we must stay strong & fight the #covid19 together. It is imperative to stay alert & take necessary precautions, for yourself & the people around you. We owe it to our healthcare professionals who are in the frontlines of this pandemic. I urge you all to not panic. We are working at full capacity to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading.

Calling on the people of Andhra Pradesh to support Janata Curfew, Mr. Reddy said, “Also, let us all stand in solidarity with Hon’ble @PMOIndia by observing Janata Curfew on 22nd march between 7 am to 9 pm. ”

On Thursday, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a ‘Janata Curfew’ across the country on 22 March (Sunday). The PM urged the citizens to observe a self-imposed curfew and remain at home in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus that has already killed five people in India.