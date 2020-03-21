Coronavirus Effect: Tourist spots in Vizag shut doors for visitors

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, on Friday, announced that all public parks, temples, tourist spots, temple eco-parks, tourism department offices, eco-tourism offices and zoos in the state will be shut temporarily to prevent spreading of the novel coronavirus. The step was taken after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, directed all top officials in the state to the necessary measures to contain the spread. With the new order in effect, all tourist spots in Vizag too, have been shut temporarily.

While Kambalakonda and Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in the city have been shut until further notice, visits to Araku Valley, resorts, hotels, and weekly markets have also been temporarily halted as per the orders given by the Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA).

Borra Caves, Tribal Museum, Giri Grama Darsini, Katiki waterfalls, Lambasingi, Kothapalli and Chaparayi waterfalls, Thajangi and Dorakonda are among the other tourist spots in Vizag that have shut down for visitors. Further, all places of worship are to be closed until further notice. Authorities have stated that violation of the rules would result in registering a punishable offence, given the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first positive case for coronavirus was registered in Vizag this week. The patient returned from Saudi Arabia and is currently undergoing treatment at the Chest Hospital in the city. This marked the third coronavirus case in Andhra Pradesh and has led to authorities taking stricter action to ensure that the spread is curbed.