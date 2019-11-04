Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam transferred with immediate effect

The Andhra Pradesh Government, on Monday, transferred Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam. He has now been appointed as the Director-General of Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development (APHRD) Institute in Bapatla. The orders to this effect were issued by the Political Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department Praveen Prakash.

Neerabh Kumar Prasad, who is the special Chief Secretary of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), will be replacing LV Subramanyam as the interim Chief Secretary with immediate effect. The move comes with Mr. Subramanyam having just over five months left before his retirement.

It may be noted that the bureaucrat recently issued a show-cause notice to Praveen Prakash. In the memo that came to light on Sunday, LV Subramanyam alleged that Praveen Prakash exhibited ‘grave misconduct’ and ‘misbehaviour’ and resorted to ‘willful insubordination’. He further ordered the latter to submit an explanation within a week for ‘violation of business rules and conduct rules’.

In the memo dated 1 November, it was reportedly mentioned that Praveen Prakash had sent a file regarding the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards to the Chief Secretary for placing the proposal before the Council of Ministers, without obtaining the requisite proposals.

The 1983 batch IAS officer took charge as the Chief Secretary before the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh after the Election Commission had appointed him. LV Subramanyam held the post for about six months before being transferred for his latest posting.