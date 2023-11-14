On Monday, 13 November 2023, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Vizag plummeted to an alarming level of 300 owing to the Diwali celebrations in the city. As per a report, this spike far exceeds the AQI during the festival in 2020 and 2021, during which it was below the 130 mark. Nevertheless, the air quality plummeted to 240 in 2022 when all the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

According to a report released on Monday, Vizag stood 3rd in the worst air quality on Diwali, 12 November, in Asia list. On Sunday, the PM2.5 level peaked at 456, which is seven times the permissible level of 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

It is known that the Visakhapatnam City Police enforced strict measures on Diwali celebrations, restricting the public from venturing on the beach road past 10 PM. Unlike every day, where people are seen at RK Beach even past 11 PM, the police steered clear of the public by 10 PM on Diwali to avoid huge gatherings.

