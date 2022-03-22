Way back in 2002, a man with a vision started The Spicy Venue, a restaurant specializing in southern cuisine, in Hyderabad. At a time when not many ventured into this market, this was one of the few restaurants in the famous Jubilee Hills lane. Eventually, people started thronging the place for its mouth-watering food, and today the people of Vizag too are reaping the benefits of devouring the exclusive dishes of this family restaurant. In 2018, continuing the legacy of their father, Tummala Ravindra Kumar, and Tummala Venkat Sushanth identified the gap for a good southern restaurant in Vizag and opened a branch of the same restaurant.

With a growing population acquiring the City of Destiny, it was time for the food industry to set shop. Taking the opportunity to advantage, the brothers just like their father established the Vizag branch at an early stage in order to capture the market. With a tremendous job done, their food has also captured the hearts of Vizagites.

While Sushanth’s elder brother Sampath runs the Hyderabad branch, the younger one has taken the reigns in Vizag. Sushanth saw a great scope for stand-alone restaurants in Vizag and chose to locate The Spicy Venue at one o the most popular areas in the city, Siripuram.

Though the Hyderabad branch has its own share of famous dishes and loyal fans, the people of Vizag come with different tastes. Ensuring to cater to the local needs, Sushanth said, “Vizag is filled with foodies, and the dishes here at this branch are customized to suit their palate”. The Thaali, MLA Potlam biryani, and Ragi Sangati are the most popular dishes which one ought to try. Coming to desserts, Apricot delight is synonymous with The Spicy Venue. One cannot simply miss this one-of-a-kind dish you will not find elsewhere.

Try your luck at preparing this at home, but we are sure you will be back here. When enquired about the secret recipe behind the famous Apricot Delight, Sushanth chuckled and said, “My father and brother tried their hand and invented a recipe of their own”. Sadly we will never know the secret behind this delicious dessert ever. But, why fret when you could just simply order one when you desire.

Despite wanting his kids to opt for a 9-5 job due to the stressful situations caused by the pandemic, the duo of brothers dealt with the situation in an organized and systematic manner. Thorough sanitation, contact-less delivery, and all the COVID-19 protocols are being followed since the first wave, making their customers feel safe to dine in. The re-opening was all the recovery it needed as loyal customers made their way back to the city’s favourite restaurant.

The Spicy Venue has introduced many delectable Andhra dishes to Vizag and the Vizagites have the trio to thank for it.