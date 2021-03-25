With passing time, the entertainment industry is expanding its wings into the digital world. Especially now more than ever, owing to the pandemic. However, with restrictions slowly being lifted, we see movies being released in theatres as well. Here is the list of Indian movies and web series releasing in theatres and OTT platforms this Friday

#1 Rang De

Featuring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, Rang De is a Telugu language film. Coming under the genre of romance, Rang De is set to release in theatres. This movie was written and directed by Venky Atluri. The musical score for the movie was directed by Devi Sri Prasad. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Rang De is expected to take its audience on an emotional ride.

Where to watch: Theatres

#2 Pagglait

This story, about a widow who finds it difficult to grieve her husband’s death, Pagglait has caught everyone’s eye in a glimpse. We see Sanya Malhotra, playing the lead role in the film. Written and directed by Umesh Bist, this movie also has Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma and Ashuthosh Rana playing other roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a comedy-series curated by Zakir Khan. The story is based on the character of Ronnie Bhaiya who resides in Indore. Produced by OML, and directed by Shashant Shah, the show features Zakir Khan in the lead as Ronnie Bhaiya. In Season 2, we see Ronnie’s journey through politics.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Hey Prabhu 2

After Rajat Barmecha’s fame for his stint in Udaan, he is back with yet another season of the comedy-drama series, Hey Prabhu. The actor is seen playing the role of Tarun Prabhu who is a social media influencer with a dysfunctional life. The cast also includes Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya.

Where to watch: MX Player

#5 Silence

This Zee5 original movie is a murder mystery with Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai in the lead roles. The plot is based on the mysterious disappearance of a woman. The cast also includes Emmy nominated Arjun Mathur.

Where to watch: Zee5

#6 Ok Computer

The cast of Ok Computer includes Radhika Apte, Vijay Verma, and Jackie Shroff. This movie is a Sci-Fi murder mystery. The story revolves around a crime committed by a self-driven car and its course of the investigation. With an intriguing storyline, Ok Computer has put its audience’s expectations high.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#7 Zombie Reddy

Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film was produced by Raj Sekhar Varma. Marketed as the first Telugu zombie film, Zombie Reddy was hailed for its technicalities. It was released in theatres on 5 February. After attaining decent acclaims, Zombie Reddy is not set to release on OTT platform.

Where to watch: Aha

#8 Aranya

Based on human encroachment into the elephant corridor of Kaziranga in Assam, Rana Daggubati is seen playing the protagonist’s role in Aranya. He is portraying a 50-year old man named Bandev who lives in the forest, trying to protect the elephant tribe.

Where to watch: Theatres

#9 Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam

An action thriller film, Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam, is directed by Abhiram M. Produced by Rajesh Naidu, this movie is expected to be filled with some great action sequences. The cast includes Pavan Tej Konidela and Meghana playing the lead roles while Karthik Kodakandla donned the music director’s hat.

Where to watch: Theatres