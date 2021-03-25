On 24 March 2021, the Mayor of Vizag, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, inaugurated a drain cleaning robot in the city. The Mayor said that to maintain the pristine of Vizag, underground drain management is necessary. The ‘Bandicoot’ robot was funded by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The inaugural event took place at the 44th ward of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). With Vizag city preparing to become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, Ms Kumari stated that hygiene and cleanliness are important. With such modern equipment replacing manual rummaging of drains, the Mayor expressed her delight at the latest procurement. She further appreciated ONGC for its efforts towards society. Representing ONGC at the event was the company’s GGM, A K Goyal. He said that with their CSR funds, they look to provide two robotic machines intended for drain cleaning to Vizag. With the inauguration of the first machine, worth Rs 40 Lakhs, ONGC is expected to deliver the second robot soon. Mr Goyal further informed that ONGC is delighted to fulfill its social responsibility towards Vizag.

Vizag North constituency coordinator, KK Raju, and, Corporator for 44th ward of GVMC, Banala Satya Surya Srinivas, were also present at the inauguration. Both the officials hope to see more companies to help the city of Vizag. Additional Commissioner, DV Sanyasi Rao, Zonal Commissioner-5, P Simhachalam, Superintending Engineer (Works), Venugopal Rao and YCP leader, Golagani Srinivasa Rao, and others took part in the event.

To recall, K Venu Gopal, the Superintending Engineer of Water supply & Underground Drainage Management, in an earlier conversation, with Yo! Vizag had informed that these robots are equipped with high-quality cameras and sensors. These features are said to detect the presence of toxic gases if any. The machines, from ‘Bandicoot’, are expected to revolutionise the sewer cleaning system in the city. Further eradicating the harmful and dangerous environments in which the sanitation workers tend to find themselves.