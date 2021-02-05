Touted as the first zombie film in Telugu, Zombie Reddy has finally made its way to the theatres this Friday. Featuring Teja Sajja, Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar, and Kireeti among others, this Prashant Varma directorial has been produced by Raj Shekar Varma under the banner of Apple Tree Studios. With Zombie Reddy completing its initial few screenings, here is the audience review from Twitter.
Just watched #ZombieReddy
First Off not so engaging
second Off thrilling stuff with hilarious scenes.
Overall watchable movie which u can share laughs in theatre with ur friends n family.#ZombieReddyreview #ZombieReddyOnFeb5th @PrasanthVarma@tejasajja123 @DakshaOfficial
— Anand Wesley (@wesleyanand) February 5, 2021
#ZombieReddy – good fun 👍🏻Predictable, nothing intelligent yet entertaining. 2.95/5 https://t.co/uCRqEHB8Ou
— #22 (@VishnuViv1) February 5, 2021
#ZombieReddy 1st half Decent
2nd Half Excellent
Climax Superb
Zombie Scenes Refreshing to watch
Families will enjoy
Rating 3.5/5
Kurnool backdrop @tejasajja123 Impressive Debut@anandhiactress & @DakshaOfficial Excellent Performance
Stylish Making By @PrasanthVarma BLOCKBUSTER👍
— SONU DHFM MEDIA (@DhfmMedia) February 5, 2021
Fantastic movie with super fun @tejasajja123 dominated the frame. Story is Superb,comedy is good,bgm is next level for this movie. Overall #ZombieReddy is a blockbuster movie.
— Santhosh sunny (@alwayssanthosh5) February 5, 2021
good one. would’ve been even better if the first half was a little more interesting.
nevertheless a perfect watch for the weekend@PrasanthVarma can surely direct a big commercial film.#ZombieReddyreview #ZombieReddy https://t.co/BBJ0uvxQ4k
— Teja Sai (@TejaSai82052010) February 5, 2021
Zombie Reddy Was A Blockbuster For Sure
Kudos To @PrasanthVarma garu for the movie, brilliant acting by everyone @tejasajja123 @DakshaOfficial @anandhiactress #getupsrinu music was excellent @iamMarkKRobin
thank you @AppleTreeOffl for making this film #ZombieReddy pic.twitter.com/5tge2MDqyM
— Balu Cinema (@WorldOfBalaji) February 5, 2021
• #ZombieReddy : Excellent BGMs , Cinematography OK First Half Intervel block 👌🏻 Second Half All Good Climax 🔥 Prashanth Varma Direction 👌🏻 !
Watchble One Theatrical Experience Asal Miss Avakandi 🤩🔥#ZombieReddyFromToday@tejasajja123 https://t.co/jDIuDD7NtQ
— Chandu Viratian (@VampireTweetz) February 5, 2021
While the film was slated for a Sankranthi release this year, the makers pushed the date citing advice from industry veterans.
