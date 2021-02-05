February started on a rough note for the country with severe cold wave conditions prevailing across North India. Several parts of North and Northwest India have been experiencing increased rainfall and snowfall activity over the past 3-4 days. Closer home, Vizag too has been witnessing chilly weather due to the cold wave in North India, marking a dip in the temperatures.

As per the observations recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it may be noted that Vizag city reported a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius and the interiors of the district saw the mercury levels drop to 15.8 degrees Celsius on 5 February 2021. Earlier on Thursday, the temperatures recorded at the airport were at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, S Stella, Director at Meteorological Centre (Amaravati), said that the officials have identified the temperature drop in North Andhra Pradesh, i.e., Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam. Stating the reason behind the latest development, the IMD Amaravati Director said that Chhattisgarh and Odisha have been observing severe cold wave. Sharing further details, she informed, “Vizag, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts which are in close proximity to Chhattisgarh and Odisha, are being affected due to the prevailing cold wave conditions in the neighbouring states. This trend is likely to continue in the coming week, i.e., until 11 February 2021.”

Residents living in the suburbs of Vizag have been facing added troubles as compared to the people living within the city limits. While it is common for the city to experience cold weather during winter, the cold winds that have been incoming over the last four days have caused trouble to sensitive groups – especially children and the elderly. Meanwhile, the IMD too has suggested infants and the elderly avoid prolonged exposure to cold during the night or early in the morning.