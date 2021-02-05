A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted when the kite he was flying got entangled with an electric wire at Akkireddipalem in Vizag. The tragic incident, which took place on Thursday, claimed the life of the young lad.

According to sources, the victim has been identified as U Abhiram (10). Abhiram was studying the fifth standard at a private school in Auto Nagar. His father works as a contract worker at Naval Base Canteen. On 4 February, Abhiram along with his parents and sister, visited a family ceremony at Simhachalam. Subsequently, they returned to the boy’s grandmother’s house at Akkireddipalem.

Later in the day, Abhiram had told his parents that he was going to fly a kite. Unfortunately, while the 10-year-old from Vizag was flying the kite, it got stuck amid the electric wires. Soon after, one of the neighbours noticed that the young lad was electrocuted, while he was trying to secure the kite. His parents and the neighbours rushed to rescue the boy. He was taken to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Gajuwaka Police registered the case to investigate the accident.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman from Gajuwaka hanged herself to death on 4 February. As per reports, the victim was married to a contract-based labourer in HPCL Vizag, for the last ten years. The woman reportedly took the drastic measure on Thursday afternoon, at their home in Gajuwaka, while her husband was asleep.

The Gajuwaka Police reached the scene upon receiving the information. The cops have found a note, allegedly written by the victim, which stated that no one should be held responsible for her death. Gajuwaka SI, Surya Prakash is currently investigating the case.