The much-anticipated Telugu Zombie Reddy, which was slated to hit the theatres this Sankranti, has a new release date. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the makers of the film announced that the film will be releasing in theatres on 5 February. It has also been announced that the film will premier in the US on 4 February.
𝐁𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐞𝐛, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏🧟♂️#𝐙𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐞𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐲𝐎𝐧𝐅𝐞𝐛𝟓𝐭𝐡
A @PrasanthVarma film@tejasajja123 @anandhiactress @DakshaOfficial @markkrobin #RajShekarVarma @AppleTreeOffl#ZombieReddy pic.twitter.com/inNO1ZlAym
— Zombie Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 12, 2021
Making the announcement, director Prashant Varma said, while it was announced that Zombie Reddy will be released during Sankranti, we have decided to postpone the release date after taking advice from industry veterans.
Touted to be the first zombie film in Telugu, Zombie Reddy set the T-Town abuzz with its recently released trailer. Featuring Teja Sajja, Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar, and Kireeti among others, this Prashant Varma directorial has been produced by Raj Shekar Varma under the banner of Apple Tree Studios.
Watch the trailer of Zombie Reddy here:
