A viral infection that is reported mostly in birds, bird flu, or avian influenza, has the potential to affect humans and other animals. Several states across the country, including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra are scrambling to contain the virus. In light of the current situation, Visakhapatnam Animal Husbandry Department is taking measures to prevent the outbreak of bird flu in the district.

Speaking to Yo!, Dr D Rama Krishna, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Visakhapatnam District, informed that as many as 43 rapid response teams have been deployed across the district. Sharing further details, he said, “All the teams are conducting daily disease surveillance sessions. Later on, the teams report the deaths of the birds. In coordination with the District Forest Department, we are also constantly monitoring the areas surrounding the prominent water bodies where migratory birds arrive in the winter season.”

The officials are also holding IEC training sessions for the veterinary staff, including doctors, paramedics, and village-level animal husbandry assistants in the district, in order to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of the flu. Furthermore, the Visakhapatnam Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director added that the poultry farmers are being educated by the authorities regarding the symptoms and the measures that are to be taken at their farms. The poultry owners have been told to step up biosecurity measures and conduct regular disinfection activities.

Sharing the current bird flu statistics of Visakhapatnam, Dr D Rama Krishna, noted that as of now, the district hasn’t yet reported a single case. Shedding light on the death of six crows at the Visakhapatnam District Collectorate, on Monday, he said, “As many as five crows were found dead at the location. Another ailing bird passed away a few hours later. The postmortem of the dead crows was carried out at the disease diagnostic lab. However, no patches have been identified in the lungs of the deceased birds. As per the preliminary study, bird flu has been ruled out from the picture.” The Visakhapatnam Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director said that recently, 2-3 carcasses of crows at Pudimadaka and one at Visakhapatnam Railway Station were found. But none of the reports was tested positive.