The much-awaited festival of Diwali is finally here! New clothes, sweets, lots of festive family time, and a day when you see the entire nation lit up with the beauty of lights. Over the years, our environmental standards have declined and it is our responsibility to conserve the environment by being as eco-friendly as possible! On this Diwali, let us triumph over the evil of pollution with the good each one of us can do! Here are 7 ways to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner.

#1 Go for green crackers

Battling an environment like ours doesn’t come easy. Crackers may bring you happiness but have also been blamed for causing a spike in air and noise pollutions. So instead, why not opt for green crackers? Or can’t we just stay indoors and play a game of tambola or cards with your family? After all, Diwali is a celebration of family, prosperity, and togetherness.

#2 Traditional lighting

Diwali is incomplete without the lighting of diyas. Why buy plastic electric lamps when you can go for organic cow dung made diyas? If not, buy the traditional diyas and take time out to paint them, with your children.

#3 Get creative with your gift wrapping

Why go for the stereotypical plastic or metallic gift-wrapping paper? Get those old newspapers out and put your creative caps on! Instead of wasting tons of cardboard boxes, check out some cool DIY paper bags on YouTube!

#4 Looking for a unique Diwali gift?

Aren’t we all tired of receiving sweet and chocolate hampers? What’s more thoughtful and personalised than receiving a cute indoor plant with a handmade Diwali card? Not only are they eco-friendly, but plants are also incredibly refreshing!

#5 Eco-Friendly Rangoli

It isn’t important for synthetic coloured powders to add to the festive air. Try using flowers to give life to some really beautiful looking rangoli designs. Can’t find many flowers? Go look in your kitchen, colour some rice powder, or find some natural colours like turmeric.

#6 Recycle!

We literally have so many things at home unused. Let’s recycle and come up with some really cool decor items this Diwali. Come up with your own Toran with colourful beads and paper cuttings. From orange peels to coconut shells, plenty of unique ways to make your own cute candles.

#7 Beauty of Real flowers

Plastic flowers cannot compete with the vibrancy and freshness that real floral decor can add to your house. Marigolds and mango leaves being the festival must and all-time favourites.

Keeping in mind the unprecedented times, brought upon by COVID-19, the AP government, after examining the orders of the NGT and proposals of the Commissioner Health & Family Welfare, has ordered the sale of only green crackers and the bursting time has been restricted between 8:00 P.M to 10:00 P.M. Necessary COVID-19 protocols are to be followed at shops selling crackers. Citizens have also been advised not to use hand sanitizer, and instead, use normal soap while bursting crackers

Yo! wishes you all a very Happy Diwali!