Neo-Noir is a genre that the Indian film industry has rarely explored. Neo-Noir is a genre where the main character has shades of grey; they are neither good nor bad, they’re cynical, and their morals are ambiguous. Their thinking lies beyond the concepts of good and evil, and they can go to any measures to accomplish their goals. They can be called anti-heroes/heroines. So, without further ado, let us delve into the acclaimed Indian neo-noir movies on OTT platforms.

Here is the list of the top Indian neo-noir movies and their respective OTT platforms.

Aaranya Kaandam

The film follows a series of incidents involving a cocaine deal gone wrong, Don’s mistress’s affair, and Don’s plan to eliminate his arch-nemesis once and for all. Directed by debutante Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the film boasts a stellar cast consisting of Jackie Shroff, Guru Somasundaram, Yasmin Ponappa, and Ravi Krishna.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Super Deluxe

A transgender woman, a young boy, a lecherous police officer, a married couple, and an alien living in Chennai cross paths in a day, and their lives get intertwined in a series of unfortunate incidents. The directorial style of Tamil director maestro Thiagarajan Kumararaja is once again seen in the second film, Super Deluxe, which won rave reviews and brought Vijay Sethupathi to the national limelight. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the film has an ensemble cast that includes Mysskin, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ramya Krishna.

OTT platforms: Netflix, Aha

Badlapur

During a bank heist gone sideways, our protagonist’s wife and kid are killed. What follows later is a revenge saga of blood, hyper-violence, and gore. Where does the line between good and evil blur? Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Zakir Khan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Vikram Vedha

The old-age tale of Vikram Beetal is shown in the contemporary age. The protagonist, Vikram, is an encounter specialist who is tasked to bring down the antagonist, Vedha. How Vedha tackles various traps set up by Vikram is the crux of the story. Directed by Gayatri and Pushkar, the film stars Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, and Kathir.

OTT platforms: Disney Plus Hotstar and Zee5

Manorama: Six Feet Under

Inspired by Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown,” this film follows the investigation undertaken by our hero, who is set upon the task by an irrigation minister’s wife to find out if her husband is having an extramarital affair or not. What follows next will shock viewers to their very core. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film stars Abhay Deol, Gul Panag, and Raima Sen.

OTT platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Dev D

Inspired by Devdas, this film is a contemporary take on the tragic love story of Dev and Paro. Dev returns from abroad and wants to marry Paro as early as possible, but the doubts in his mind planted by his associate ruin the marriage. Dev realizes his mistake, but it’s too late, and he spirals down the path of drugs, alcohol, women, and even crime. Brilliantly directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie stars Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, and Mahie Gill.

OTT platform: Netflix

Gangs of Wasseypur

The epic saga of revenge, corruption, and betrayal spanning three generations that is loved by audiences all over the world is Gangs of Wasseypur. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film boasts an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chaddha, Pankaj Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeeshan Quadri, and Huma Qureshi.

OTT platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

NH10

When a couple witnesses an honour killing, they are relentlessly pursued by the criminals who want them dead no matter the cost. What follows is the prey-predator game of killing, or does the prey become the predator? Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film stars Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, and Deepti Naval.

OTT platform: Zee5

