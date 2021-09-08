Let us use the occasion of International Literacy Day 2021 to read some books. Books are the best source of information for everyone. They cater to all kinds of reading needs. Some read it for entertainment and some read it for knowledge. Some find comfort in its pages whereas others use books as tools to transform their lives. With the ongoing pandemic, life has come to a standstill for many of us. In these difficult times, many people have picked up the habit of reading and are now discovering a new world within these books. If you feel like your life is not heading anywhere and you are missing out on the simple pleasures of life, try reading one of the many self-help books.

On International Literacy Day, we bring you 5 self-help books that can transform your life for the better.

#1 Mindfulness

Author: Vinay Dabholkar

This book teaches us to understand our minds and cut out thoughts that are unproductive and insensitive. It serves as an instruction manual for readers to focus and practise mindfulness and become self-aware during the process. As a reader, you will benefit a lot from the book by developing a sense of time management that leads to personal growth and negates the process of self-deception.

#2 No Regrets

Author: Kaveree Bamzai

Unlike a traditional self-help book, this book talks about mistakes and how not to repeat them in your life. Being a female journalist in India, the author masterfully articulates the public scrutiny women face in their day-to-day lives. A mother of two boys, she shares tips and trade secrets learnt from her mother to live a guilt-free life and to take ownership of one’s health and old age. No Regrets is one of the must-read self-help books this International Literacy Day.

#3 Eat Delete

Author: Pooja Makhija

Nutritionist to popular Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Pooja Makhija destroys the myth of weight loss being a tough exercise in this book. She explains that the key to becoming a better version of yourself is to really listen to your body and understand what your body requires. It is important to make informed, sustainable and organic lifestyle changes and to really take it easy. She gives a holistic solution to weight loss so that you can be in the best shape of your life.

#4 Mind Full to Mindful

Author: Om Swami

Inspired by the original Zen teachings, this book takes an interesting perspective on life. Zen teaches us that everyday activities like simple chores can be an act of meditation. Om Swami is the bestselling author of many such self-help books. He shares the art of happiness with a lot of witty stories and instances and promises to transform you from a “mind full to mindful”.

#5 Freedom to Fail

Author: Shabnam Aggarwal

Freedom to Fail is a personal account of Shabnam Aggarwal’s start-up adventure in India. She talks about her business, her struggles of raising capital and the dedicated team she hired. The start-up gradually spread across various cities and grew exponentially but it also came to an end quickly. But in this journey, she also learnt a lot about the start-up culture in the country. Using her successes and failures, she gives her two cents about dealing with failure, warning us about the struggles of starting a business and helping us understand the mistakes she made.

#6 The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

Author: Robin Sharma

One of the most popular self-help books in the world, The Monk who sold his Ferrari is a gem that one cannot afford to miss this International Literacy Day. This literary masterpiece talks about a man’s journey towards self-fulfillment and satisfaction by means of self-discovery and introspection. The book follows the story of Julian Mantle who is on the path to enlightenment and becomes a monk.

