Self-help books cater to a wide range of readers and can be read by all age-groups. Their inspirational content resonates with the readers due to its relevance. They provide the audience with impactful experiences of self-development and the reassurance that it is alright to make mistakes. As we continue to remain home amid the ongoing coronavirus situation, here are 5 self-help books that highlight the principle of integrity, discuss the human psychology, and empower the readers with an invigorated approach to life:

Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

Robert Toru Kiyosaki, the founder of the Rich Global LLC and the Rich Dad Company, wrote in his book, “Failure inspires winners. Failure defeats losers.” Financial literacy, success and failure will never go out of style and this book is right there to guide the readers through it with Robert’s both rich and poor dad figures.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey

What are the 7 golden habits that have the ability to transform an individual’s life? And how effective can they be? The powerful insights provided by Stephen R. Covey open the reader’s mind to plethora of possibilities.

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

This intellectually-compelling book discusses decision-making ability. Everyone is guilty of at least making one impulsive and hasty decision or a slow and procrastinated decision. Daniel explains the two systems in our mind; System 1 and System 2 which govern the fast and slow process of thinking respectively. Through the interplay of these systems, the readers gain understanding of human cognition. It also shines light on the significant yet usually overlooked issue—decisions are made every day.

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Hailed a classic, “Think and Grow Rich” lists the various principles to note in order to achieve one’s dreams of success. Napoleon Hill uses his study of numerous famous personalities to back the content of the book. This thought-provoking book will make the readers question the meaning of wealth, success and identity.

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Dale Carnegie’s self-help book focuses on two skills that people believe are in demand: effective communication and social skills. The key to both of these skills lies in interaction. People who aspire to build their confidence will be comforted to know that it can be achieved.