6 Superhero Shows to Watch After Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making headlines all over the world and with good reason. It’s a great movie, showcasing Peter Parker’s internal struggles after the events of the previous movie, No Way Home. It is currently the highest-grossing film and has received critical acclaim. If you have watched the movie and want to watch something similar, here are some superhero shows that you should watch!

WandaVision (JioHotstar)

WandaVision hits close to home with the premise being almost similar to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the twist is that Vision is dead. How can you carry on with your life after killing the love of your life? This is the foundation of this show, where Wanda is living a quiet life with Vision, who is very much alive, in the town of Westview, New Jersey. Slowly they realise that things are not what they seem.

X-Men: The Animated Series (Amazon Prime Video)

If you watched the movie and wondered about Jean Grey and her powers, this show is worth seeing. Mutants are humans with a genetic trait called the X-gene, granting them superhuman abilities. The show delves into their complex lives as they are separated from society and treated differently, yet still strive to defend the world.

Smallville (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

Superman is another universal hero for hope. This ten-season series showcases how the superhero lived through his teenage and young adult years, as his powers advanced and he embraced his destiny.

Punisher (JioHotstar)

For those who found Frank Castle funny in the movie, you’ll be surprised to get to know him in this show. This superhero show traces the origin of the Punisher, the antihero who is on a mission to end organised crime in New York City.

Loki (JioHotstar)

Loki is one of the most notorious characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This series revolves around the God of Mischief after his death in Endgame, as he works with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to travel through history and correct the timeline that he altered.

Doom Patrol (JioHotstar)

Through the movie, we enjoyed the banter between Frank and Peter Parker, as they fight side-by-side in some instances. For a more unhinged and hysterical take, this show gathers a couple of misfits to form a team to protect the planet from evil.

With these superhero shows, you can pick your favourite and start binge-watching. Ranging from hopeful heroes to morally grey antiheroes, this list has something for every streamer. Let us know which of these you will be watching this week!

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