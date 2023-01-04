We really hope you enjoyed our previous list of 5 OTT web series releasing this week of January. With so much happening in the entertainment world, one list wasn’t enough to cover all that this New Year has to offer. There is so much more coming this year! It’s time to get even more excited than we were at the beginning of this week.

Here is a list of 5 more OTT web series releasing this week of January to welcome the New Year with.

3 Cs – Choices, Chances and Changes

Feeling the pressure of life and adult responsibilities, a group of friends head out to a night of partying and fun that ends with a blackout. They wake up and find one of their friends missing and set out on a wild goose chase, where they go through a series of hurdles while doing their best to get their friend back. The series is directed by Sampath Kumar Thota and stars Spandana Palli, Nitya Shetty, Gnaneswari Kandregula, and others.

Release date: 6 January 2023

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Story of Things

Story of Things is directed by George K Antony and is produced by Chutzpah Films. This web series explores the complexities and intricacies of human relationships. It covers the director’s take on human stories and emotions that make the differences between reality and surrealism blurry and void of clarity. This series stars Revathi, Ritika Singh, Aditi Balan, and others in key roles.

Release date: 6 January 2023

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Taaza Khabar

This web series tells the story of a young sanitation worker who has big dreams for his life. Stuck in his mundane life and being tied down by his responsibilities to those around him, his dreams and aspirations seem to be far out of reach. He then accidentally gets a superpower that enables him to view events in the future. He proceeds to use this power to change his life for the better. Taaza Khabar was directed by Himak Gaur and stars Bhuvan Bam in the lead role.

Release date: 6 January 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Files of The Young Kindaichi

Who doesn’t love a good detective series? This series will keep you entertained if mystery solving is your niche. Kindaichi Hajime is a high school student who has an exceptionally high IQ of 180. Watch as he puts his gift to use in solving mysteries along with his friends Nanase Miyuki and Kenmochi Isamu

Release date: 6 January 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Lying Life of Adults

This series is an artistic period piece that depicts the life of Giovanna. Giovanna is a teenager, and the series follows along as she progresses in her adolescence. With overly self-conscious parents, Giovanna begins to feel suffocated because of her family. stuck with a mind full of doubts, she seeks out her aunt, who helps her figure life out. The Lying Life of Adults stars Giordana Marengo, Azzurra Mennella, and Pina Turco in crucial roles.

Release date: 4 January 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

