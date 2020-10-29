Museums are always fascinating because they hide not one but many stories within their walls. Here. we take you on a trip through some of the most prized possessions of this region. Here are 5 museums in Vizag you must visit at least once.

5 museums in Vizag that are bound to fascinate you:

#1 Submarine Museum

Located on the serene Rama Krishna Beach, this museum that started functioning in 2001 was converted from the mighty 1400 ton INS Kursura, a Russian-built submarine. As a museum, the beached Sub gives a rare opportunity for the general public to visit experience and learn about the forbidden confines of a Naval Submarine, torpedo rooms, staff quarters, the top-secret sonar and radar installations, and the submarine control systems. It gives the visitor an understanding of the trying and tough conditions under which the submariners serve the nation. INS Kursura had a glorious record of serving the nation for 3 decades. It has traversed 73500 nautical miles and clocked over 3000 dived hours and participated in all types of Naval Operations. It played a vital role during the 1971 war and helped the nation against enemy attacks. The Sub has a length of over 91 meters. Her sheer size evokes awe and admiration. Installing this decommissioned submarine on the RK Beach itself was a daunting task and it took almost 18 months to beach the submarine and convert it into a museum. The Kursura Museum was thrown open to the public on 24 Aug 2002. The submarine displays its complete weapon package, including the torpedoes. Visit it to catch a glimpse of the might of our Navy!

#2 Aircraft Museum

The Tupolev TU-142 is a maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. Russian in origin it was manufactured by Kuibyshev Aviation and Taganrog Machinery Plants. The design for this air stalwart was by the Tupolev Design Bureau. Indian Navy commissioned the aircraft from the Russian counterparts to strengthen strategic at-sea reconnaissance and deep-water combat forces. It was inducted into the Indian Navy at Dabolim, Goa from the erstwhile USSR in 1988. The decommissioned TU 142 was brought from the Arakkonam base of the Navy, dismantled, transported, and then reassembled into one of the most attractive museums in Vizag. A massive striker when you look at it, its serene stance at RK Beach belies its mean war skills. The museum was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind in December 2017.

#3 Visakha Museum

To delve into the pages of this story, step into the Visakha Museum, sited on the RK Beach road. The museum is a confluence of heritage and maritime history. Quaint curios in memory of various incidents and momentous occasions in Vizag’s past are showcased in the museum, like even the coconut that was broken by the then Prime Minister

Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru when he came for the inauguration of the first ship that was indigenously built – the S.S Jala Usha. Also on display is the unexploded 250-lb bomb that was dropped by the Japanese during World War II, and the remnants of ‘Ghazi’ the Pakistan Submarine decimated during the 1971 war. The Art Gallery displays Vizag’s colourful regal heritage – the oil portraits of Vijayanagaram royalty, Rajahs of Jaipur (Orissa), Dasapalla, and the Kirlampudi family. It also has paintings from Abburi Kalakendra. With new exhibits added regularly, every visit has something more to offer.

#4 Museum of Cinema, Ramanaidu Studios

Walking into Dr. Ramanaidu Film Studios in Vizag is like entering multiple film sets at the same time. You see the hospital at one end, a bungalow at the other and a police station by the corner of the road. However, the greatest attraction in this place right now is their newly added ‘Museum of Cinema’. The first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, this museum was inaugurated on the 79th birth anniversary of Dr. D. Ramanaidu. It showcases the equipment and technologies once prevalent in cinema making. From halogen lights, to the silent camera and advanced versions, video analysers, ultrasonic cleaners, and winders, one is taken on a trip through the laborious task that once cinema making was.

#5 Telugu Museum

Every language has its own history, but very few have had a cultural heritage as rich as the Telugu dialect. Highlighting the wondrous aspects of this language and its unique place in world literature, the Telugu Museum is a wonderful addition to the distinctiveness of Vizag. The museum also displays close to 200 ‘Fibre Reinforce Plastic’ (FRP) sculptures associated with the language. Telugu Thalli, the famed Thousand pillar temple, the Satavahana kings, Sri Krishnadevaraya in his court, the poetess Molla, the Lepakshi Nandi, Annamayya, Penukonda Fort, slabs with various laws etched on them, Rani Rudramadevi and history of the Kakatiyas, the history of Bhadrachalam, Amravathi; anything and everything associated with Telugu history, culture, literature, and heritage has been symbolized in this museum. With the sheen of the language reducing due to many an overdependence on the ease of English, this museum showcases the beauty and versatility behind the vernacular. More importantly, it shines a light on the rich past associated with Telugu and the stories that were born with it. Definitely a must-visit, the Telugu museum is a door into the cultural richness of our country, and we must experience it.

PS: Adding to the proud list of museums in Vizag, a new Sea Harrier Museum will soon be set up near the RK Beach.