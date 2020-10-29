Located adjacent to the National Highway, the Maddilapalem bus depot is one of the busy hubs of Vizag. Facilitating the travel needs of several citizens in the city, the depot provides shelter to quite a few buses in the region. Setting sight on the surge in passenger traffic in the near future, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is chalking out plans to develop the Maddilapalem bus depot into a full-fledged complex.

Proposed to be developed under the BOT (Build, Operate, and Transfer) scheme, the project will be carried out through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. As the Maddilapalem bus station is all set to get a facelift, Yo! interacted with Executive Engineer (EE), Civil Engineering Department, Vizag, K Venkata Raju to know further details about the upcoming project.

As per the information provided, here are the new features that will soon be a part of the Maddilapalem bus depot in Vizag:

#1 Development into station-cum-commercial complex

Proposed to be built over 6-acres, Maddilapalem bus depot will be developed into an integrated bus station-cum-commercial complex. A multi-storeyed building that facilitates passenger movement on the ground floor and commercial activities on the rest of the floors will be constructed. Supermarket, shopping mall, multiplex, restaurant, and food courts are proposed to be set up at the complex.

#2 More platforms

Located at one of the prime areas in the city, adjacent to the National Highway, the Maddilapalem bus depot experience a heavy footfall on a daily basis. In order to meet the needs of the growing passenger demand, the complex will soon house around 40 platforms.

#3 Passenger-friendly amenities

The bus station is all set to be revamped up with passenger-friendly amenities including deluxe lounges, furnished retiring rooms for the crew, and the public. Photographs and paintings of historical monuments of Vizag will be displayed, adding aesthetic appeal to the complex.

#4 Dedicated parking slots

Widening the existing entrances, separate entry points will be set up for city and rural buses. Additionally, the Maddilapalem bus depot will also be equipped with advanced parking facilities. Dedicated parking lots for two-wheelers and cars will be allocated as a part of the project.

The Executive Engineer informed that the Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML) has been entrusted with the project. “The consultant has carried out the preliminary inspection. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will soon be submitted by the company. The tendering process of the project will begin after receiving approval from the APSRTC Head Office,” Mr Raju said.