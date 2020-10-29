Halloween is just around the corner! Covid-19 may have ghosted your trick-or-treating or costume party plans but scary stories always make their way. Grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and settle in for some thrills as you watch these below recommended horror movies on Amazon Prime Video.

5 Horror movies on Amazon Prime to keep you hooked this Halloween:

1) Don’t Breathe

Boy o boy is this film one of the most intense films we’ve ever seen. Never would we have believed the fact that one can be scared straight by a blind man, but what do we know? Breaking into a blind person’s house to steal seems easy peasy until you watch this gem.

2) Orphan

This psychological horror film directed by Jaume Collet Serra back in 2009 has a very creepy and eerie vibe attached to it. With its interesting story twists and a very shocking ending, this one is intensely thrilling to watch.

3) Crawl

In this disaster Horror film directed by Alexander Aja, the father-daughter duo played by Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper find themselves trapped in a flooded house during a Category 5 Hurricane. Not only do they have to fight against the rising waters but also a persistent pack of alligators!

4) The Gift

The Gift is another psychological horror thriller that will leave you stunned. Critically acclaimed, this Joel Edgerton film starring Jason Baterman takes lots of turns after the lead couple runs into their old acquaintance. This movie makes for one very impressive and edgy thriller.

5) Tumbbad

Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve is a 2018 Period Horror in Hindi. It became the first Indian film to be screened at the 75th Venice International Film Festival and is truly one cinematic beauty to look forward to! With an interesting take on a mythological story, this spectacular visual will indeed provide the right atmosphere for your horror movie night!