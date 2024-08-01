No matter how many fancy restaurants or cafes we visit, at the end of the day, it is the street-side panipuri or noodles that satisfy our hearts and souls. Apart from K-pop and K-dramas, Koreans are famous for their wide range of snacks, which are made with meat, veggies, seafood, and a whole lot of spices. So, for all those street food lovers out there, we came up with the best Korean food items that are perfect to have in Vizag during this cosy monsoon weather:

(Caution: Read at your own risk – these food items will make you drool and crave intensively)

Tteokbokki / Rice cakes:



When we talk about Korean street food, the first thing that comes to mind is Ttekbokki. Tteokbokki/Spicy rice cakes are extremely popular, and one of the best street foods in Korea. These small, cylindrical rice cakes coated with spicy sauce, make a perfect snack for all those Vizagites, who love bursts of spiciness in their snacks.

Eomuk/Fish cakes:



Eumok (or Odeng) is a fish cake which can be made of different types of fish. One of the best ways of eating these fish cakes is to pair them with broth. As it adds warmth to your body, this snack is ideal during both winter and monsoon. Fish cakes mixed with fish meat, wheat and soy sauce can become addictive to the people living in coastal areas.

Twigim



Deep fried in oil, Twigim is the best snack for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Vegetables, or any type of seafood such as squid, or shrimp are used to make this delicacy. Coated with all-purpose flour, cornstarch, eggs, and a pinch of seasoning, this snack will leave your mouth watering with its irresistible flavours.

Galbi/Chicken ribs



Marinated in a blend of onion, scallions, garlic, ground ginger, and, canned pineapple, Galbi is a sweet and salty snack, made with either chicken or pork ribs. When hours of marinated meat hit the barbeque grill, the meat attains a slightly smoky flavour. This tender meat, which melts in your mouth, leaves a heavenly aftertaste.

Gamja Hot Dog



Another fun Korean street food that is hard to resist! It is also known as Tokkebi Hot Dog. It is different from your regular corn dog as it is often, coated with cornmeal batter with french fries in it. Dressed with sugar, ketchup or mayo, this corn dog feels crunchy from the outside and juicy and meaty on the inside!

Even though these Korean street food items are not available in the street food stalls of Vizag, they are easy to make at home. Make sure to try some while watching your favourite dramas or movies. Till we come up with something more exciting content like this, Annyeong!

