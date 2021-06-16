A beautiful city requires a beautiful vantage point to absorb it all. Hence, Vizag is soon going to reach new heights with a new Sky Tower planned to be built in the city. The coastal city is surrounded by its fair share of hills and peaks, none more popular than Kailasagiri. And that is where the new Sky Tower will come up, providing the tourists with a gorgeous view of the Vizag coastline as well as the city below, along with many impressive features.

At a height of about 210 metres above sea level, this Sky Tower, when fully constructed, will be the tallest such structure in the country and an absolute marvel of architectural brilliance. Perched atop the attractive Kailasagiri peak, this tower will offer an unobstructed, total 360 degrees view.

The prestigious Sky Tower was recently greenlit by the State Government, among a slew of tourism projects to attract more visitors to this beautiful city. The tower is slated to be built by the Hyderabad-based Swarnamukhi EXIM Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with Swiss-German manufacturing company Intamin.

Here are some striking features of this upcoming Sky Tower that will get you excited about it:

#1 360 degrees view of the city

Kailasagiri is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city and everyone knows why. Not just the Shiva-Parvati statue at the top or the VUDA park or the train that goes around it, but also its perfect location, looking over the most of Vizag, along with the Bay of Bengal.

#2 An observation centre like no other

In order to ensure that the sky tower gives its visitors the complete Kailasagiri experience, it will contain an observation centre with a capacity of 80 passengers, with a rotating cabin with the visitors seated along the rim. The observation centre will be fully air-conditioned with UV-filtered safety glass and automatic doors. It will rotate at a speed of about 0.5 metres per second.

#3 Delicious Food at the Top

What is better than having a truly breathtaking view in front of your eyes? Some delicious food along with that view. That is what you will get at this sky tower, which will have an air-conditioned restaurant situated at the top of the observation centre. The restaurant will be a revolving one, giving its full capacity of 70 people a 360 degrees view. What more could you want?

#4 A one-of-a-kind structure

To be built by Swarnamukhi EXIM Pvt Ltd with Intamin Amusement Rides, this sky tower will be a one-of-a-kind structure in the country. In fact, there are only a few more such structures around the world. Intamin is one of the leading amusement rides manufacturing companies in the world and is renowned globally for the amazing roller coasters it builds.

#5 National Flag above it all

Since this upcoming Sky Tower will be the tallest in the country, the national tri-colour flag will be hoisted at the top of the tower, turning it into a mark of national pride. It’s one of the best features atop the Sky Tower and through it, Vizag will become one of the most popular tourist places in India.