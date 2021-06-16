In a bid to make Vizag an environment-friendly city, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is chalking out plans to install solar street lights all over the city. So far, few areas have been identified for the installation of solar street lights under Smart City projects.

According to sources, the project is likely to be set up with around 10,000 solar street lights. As of now, some of the areas which have been under smart city projects have been installed with solar street lights. “As a part of Area Based Development (ABD), we have begun installing solar street lights at Polambaba Temple road, Kurupuram Circle Road, and Jagadamba Lepakshi circle toward Beach Road. Centre lighting in the areas wouldn’t be disturbed but the street lights in arterial lanes will tap on the solar power. Of the total 2500 solar street lights planned to be set up in the areas, so far 1700 lights have been erected,” said Executive Engineer, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), V Sudhakar.

With a wireless remote monitoring and control system embedded, all the lights will be connected to the central control system. There would also be no maintenance costs as solar panels last for more than 20 years. Reportedly, the civic body is holding a discussion to finalise the project on setting up solar street lights in all the areas. It is learnt that the solar street lights will be set up along the RK Beach Road, Visalakshinagar Beach, Park Road Junction, and VMRDA Park in Vizag.