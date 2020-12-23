We are all set to draw curtains on 2020, and Butta Bomma and Mind Block still continue to top our playlists. Such has been the impact created by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru, which hit the nail right at the beginning of the year. Sadly though, what transpired in the following months wasn’t too cherishable for the film industry. With the lockdown shutting down theatres for months together, many releases were restricted to the domains of OTT platforms. Overall, it has been a mixed bag for Telugu film industry- one made up of smashing hits, mediocre affairs, and massive disappointments. While we have already taken you through the best picks of 2020, here we present 5 of the most dissapointing Telugu movies of the year; movies that were expected to rule the roost but wound up as passable flicks.

5 Telugu movies of 2020 that ended up disappointing us

#1 Disco Raja

After Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun struck gold with Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo respectively in early January, the momentum was expected to be carried forward by Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja. With the music and pre-release trailers setting the bar high, the VI Anand directorial hit the screens on 24 January amid high expectations. However, boring proceeding, lack of a gripping screenplay and a tried and tested narrative made the film fall well short of expectations.

#2 World Famous Lover

Just at a time when many came to the assumption that Vijay Deverakonda’s breakup sagas can seldom go wrong at the BO, World Famous Lover turned out to be a huge bummer. With three female leads and Deverakonda’s charm at the forefront, this Kranthi Madhav directorial set the T-town abuzz with its pre-release promotions. Released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, WFL was expected to be a memorable romantic saga. However, what transpired proved to a forgettable experience, making it one of the most disappointing Telugu movies of 2020.

#3 Nishabdham

Thanks to the likes of Arundhati and Bhaagamatie, a female-centric film, with Anushka in the lead role, can never be far from expectations. Originally slated to be released in theatres, Nishabdham had to do with a digital release due to the pandemic situation. With an impressive cast and an intriguing storyline on paper, Nishabdham promised a lot. Sadly, the film ended up faltering on too many levels. From insipidly written script to a run-of-the-mill story, several factors contributed in making the film a letdown.

#4 Miss India

Messy narration, poorly-etched characters, tepid performances, and a clueless script work wonders in making Miss India a huge disappointment. Making a digital premiere amid decent expectations, the film revolves around the journey of the female protagonist whose ambition is to set up a tea business in the United States. Miss India turned out to be a misfire and couldn’t quite manage to hold the digital audience captive.

#5 V

Among the most highly anticipated OTT releases of the year, V, starring Nani and Sudheer Babu, was yet another disappointing affair. With Mohankrishna Indraganti at the helm, the film starts off in a blazing fashion to trigger huge hopes on what’s to follow. However, it’s a shame that it winds up on a rather underwhelming note.