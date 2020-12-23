The work on the much-awaited NAD flyover project in Vizag is going at a brisk pace and is on the brink of completion. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development (VMRDA), had earlier entrusted the project to Vijay Nirman. The company is giving finishing touches to the flyover to offer seamless connectivity to the commuters.

The Rs 150 crore worth project includes – Upper Rotary, Lower Rotary. In Upper Rotary — the NAD flyover has four arms — from airport to NSTL route, towards Gopalapatnam, towards Marripalem, and another arm from NSTL towards the airport. According to VMRDA Chief Engineer (CE), Ram Mohan, UR will be used for heavy vehicles and LR, on the other hand, will be operated to allow light motor vehicles including auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers, and cars.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the VMRDA CE noted that the Upper Rotary of the NAD flyover is on the brink of completion. He added that they can further speed up Lower Rotary works by temporarily diverting traffic towards the Upper Rotary. Sharing further details, Ram Mohan, informed that the flyover works at Marripalem and Gopalapatnam have been completed. The VMRDA CE said, “As far as the arm from NSTL to Visakhapatnam Airport is concerned, Black Top (BT) Road is being laid. The construction activities will be carried out for the next two days. We are working towards finishing the project by 25 December. Though we haven’t decided on the inaugural date, we are chalking out plans to open the flyover soon to the public.”

In July this year, the NAD flyover was partially opened – from the airport to Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL)- for public use. Touted to ease the traffic congestion at the busy NAD Junction in Vizag, the flyover was flagged off in October 2017. While the flyover was slated to be opened for public use much earlier, several factors such as lorry strike, unavailability of sand, and the COVID-19-forced lockdown caused a delay, the firm responsible for the project had revealed earlier.