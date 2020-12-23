Amid emerging fears about a new strain of coronavirus that has been detected in the UK, the Andhra Pradesh government, on Tuesday, said that it will trace and test all the returnees from the region. While no direct flights from the UK land in Andhra Pradesh, people arrive in the state after disembarking flights at Hyderabad and other cities.

As per the directives issued by Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, an RT-PCR test will be conducted on all passengers arriving in Andhra Pradesh from the UK. The UK returnees will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine even if they test negative while those who test positive will be shifted to a hospital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a review meeting with the health department, on Tuesday, cautioned the officials in wake of the recent developments. Stating that the new strain should not be allowed to affect citizens here, Mr Reddy ordered all precautionary measures to be followed stringently.

In wake of the newly discovered strain of coronavirus, India temporarily suspended UK flights, with effect from 23 December. The flights shall remain suspended until 31 December, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog, on Tuesday said that no mutation of the coronavirus, found in the UK, has been reported in India so far. Member, Health, NITI Aayog, Dr. V.K. Paul said, “There is no need to panic. We are yet to spot such a virus in our country for which there are intensive efforts in the offing. This virus increases infectiousness but does not increase the propensity for death or hospitalization or severity of the disease.”

Dr Paul also mentioned that the emergence of the new strain of coronavirus will have no impact on the potential of emerging vaccines that are being developed in India and other countries. He also emphasised that there are no changes in the current treatment guidelines. “Mutation is a very common behaviour in viruses. The current mutation says that 17 mutations have happened all at once. Its tendency to enter our cell has become higher. Transmissibility has increased with this mutation,” he added.