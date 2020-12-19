Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo made sure that the Telugu film industry gets off to flying start in 2020. The momentum was carried forward by Hit: The First Case and Bheeshma which registered decent returns in February. However, with the pandemic gripping the world with full force in March, there wasn’t much to celebrate for the theatres. The following months saw a couple of lovely films light up the OTT platforms. As we gear up to bid adieu to 2020, here are the 5 best Telugu movies that impressed the audience and critics alike this year.

5 best Telugu movies of 2020 and where they are streaming

#1 Hit: The First Case

After impressing the audience with Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Falaknuma Das, actor Vishwak Sen managed to strike the deal with Hit as well. Playing the role of a cop, who suffers from PTSD, Sen stands as one of the many strong points in this taut crime thriller. A crisp narrative, intriguing plot, and commendable direction by debutant Sailesh Kolanu make Hit: The First Case a must-watch. With the film garnering a warm response from the audience, the film is likely to get a sequel.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Colour Photo

Riding on impressive performances, a touching storyline, and a soulful melody, Colour Photo ticked the right boxes to emerge a winner in the latter half of 2020. Featuring Suhas and Chandini Chowdary as the lead pair, this Sandeep Raj directorial was built on a few sorry notions prevalent in the society. A good film is all its essence, Colour Photo is among our top picks this year.

Streaming on: Aha

#3 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

One of the biggest blockbusters from Telugu cinema in 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is arguably the most popular Telugu film currently streaming on Netflix. Powered by terrific performances by Allu Arjun and Murli Sarma, the Trivikram directorial wooed the audience with its storyline, music, and drama.

Streaming on: Netflix

#4 Middle Class Melodies

After making a forgettable debut with Dorasani, Anand Deverakonda managed to hit the nail on its head with his second outing. Middle Class Melodies, which premiered in mid-November, struck a chord with the major chunk of the audience. Thanks to the light-hearted drama and jaunty humour, the film turned out to be a breezy entertainer. Goparaju Ramana, who plays the protagonist’s father in the film, deserves a special mention for the million memes he has inspired on social media.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Palasa 1978

A film that might not be everyone’s cup of tea, Palasa 1978 was hailed for its raw portrayal of casteism. Backed by a well-written script, dialogues, and some memorable characters, the film overcomes a dragged second-half to emerge a winner and find a spot on our list of the best Telugu movies of 2020.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video