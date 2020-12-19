Andhra Pradesh, which already has a Japanese Industrial Township at SriCity, is likely to soon welcome another one. Minister of Information Technology, Industries, and Commerce in Andhra Pradesh, Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that a Japanese Enclave will be set over 10 lakh sq. ft in Visakhapatnam. The Minister was addressing a virtual conference jointly organized by CII with Japanese investors.

Announcing the proposal to set up the Japanese Enclave in Visakhapatnam, the Minister reminded that Andhra Pradesh has shared cordial relations with Japan for a long time. Stating that the state is keen on offering special incentives to Japanese companies, which would leave China, looking to set up facilities in the township, Mr Reddy said that a special ‘Japan Desk’ will be formed to handhold these companies.

Speaking in this regard, the Minister noted that renowned companies like ATG Tires and Yokohama group are functioning in the state. He added that a training centre will be set up to provide training and employment to 2000 youth in the tire manufacturing sector alone.

The Industries Minister said that the development of a Japan Industrial Township has been proposed along the Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), which will be developed in the first phase of the 2500 km long East Coast Economic Corridor, from Kolkata to Kanyakumari.

Speaking at the conference, the Minister said that the Andhra Pradesh government is also working towards setting up skill development universities across the state.

Chaired by Mr Vikram Kirloskar, the virtual session saw participation from Mr Shigehiro Tanaka, Vice Minister, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan; Mr Nakajo Kazuya EVP, JETRO, Mr Sanjay K Verma Ambassador of India to Japan, and Dr Guruprasad Mohapatara Secretary DPIIT.