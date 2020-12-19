In a tragic turn of events, a couple based in Vizag ended their lives, on Friday, a day after their wedding. The deceased, identified as B Avinash (30) and N Nagamani (27), reportedly hanged themselves to death at Srinagar Colony in Gajuwaka.

According to sources, the couple, who belonged to P Bonangi of Parawada, had fallen in love a few years ago. However, they had fallen apart owing to stiff opposition to the alliance from their respective families. In 2015, Nagamani got married to Papa Rao who used to work as an electrician in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Following their wedding, they shifted to Andaman.

In December 2019, Nagini returned to her hometown. Amid the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was stuck at her parents’ place. Meanwhile, she got in touch with her former lover, Avinash. Following lockdown relaxations, Nagamani’s family attempted to send her back to Andaman, but to no avail. Upset over his wife’s affair, Paparao took his life on 14 December 2020.

Meanwhile, Nagini and Avinash left their homes on 16 December 2020. They were brought to the police station for counselling after they were spotted by the night patrolling team in Parawada. On the following day. the lovers tied the knot at a temple near Kasimkota. When both of their families refused to acknowledge their relationship, the newlyweds rented a house at Srinagar Colony in Gajuwaka.

On Friday morning, the couple was found lifeless hanging from the ceiling in Vizag. Upon receiving the information, the Gajuwaka police reached the crime scene and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Although the reasons that led the couple to end their lives remain to be ascertained, Vizag police believe family opposition to the marriage could have played a part. The bodies were shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem. Gajuwaka police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC.