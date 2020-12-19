In an unfortunate accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, four workers, on Friday, sustained injuries as a huge quantity of hot metal fell on the ground at Steel Melting Shop-II. While there have been no casualties reported, the injured were shifted to the Steel Plant Hospital and are reported to be out of danger.

The accident took place when ladles, containing hot steel, came off and causing the motel metal to spill off on the ground. With flames erupting on the spot, fire extinguishers were called on immediately to douse the fire.

The accident at Steel Plant has once again raised concerns over the working conditions prevalent in industries.

In November, a fire accident took place at TPP-2 of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant due to a turbine oil leak. The accident reportedly caused damage to property worth Rs 2 crore.

In January 2019, a fire broke out in the Filter House Building near Steel Melt Shop-2.