Vizag district, on Friday, reported 28 new COVID-19 infections. The newly recorded cases, between Thursday and Friday, have taken the district tally to 59,290. Among the freshly recorded cases, 22 have been detected via VRDL, Trunat, and NACO methods, and 6 via Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 28 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Vizag district are as follows:

New cases: 28

Active cases: 229

Discharges: 58,543 (including 28 today)

Deaths: 518 (no fatalities reported today)

Total count: 59,290

Apart from revealing the recoveries, fatalities, and new infections registered in Vizag district, the report stated that no fatalities were reported in Vizag between Thursday and Friday as the death toll stood at 518. As many as 229 individuals across the district are currently undergoing treatment for the infection.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 458 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,77,806. As of Friday morning, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 4377 active cases, 8,66,359 recoveries (including the 534 recoveries between Thursday and Friday), and 7070 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 1,11,34,359 tests.

India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to over 99.79 lakh. The number of fresh infections is 4.6 percent down since Thursday. 338 more deaths were reported during this time, taking total fatality to 1,44,789 till now. Over 31,087 recovered since yesterday, taking the overall figure to 95,20,827.