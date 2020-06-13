As the coronavirus pandemic continues to torment nations across the globe, an infant in Andhra Pradesh has managed to come out trumps in his battle with the infection. A 4-month-old baby boy in Vizag has recovered from COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for 18 days at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). The baby was discharged on Friday post recovery. He is now among the youngest in Andhra Pradesh to beat the deadly infection.

“A woman named Lakshmi, from the tribal region of East Godavari district was infected with COVID-19. Later, her 4-month-old was also infected with COVID-19. On May 25, the baby was admitted to VIMS in a critical condition. After receiving treatment for 18 days, the baby has been discharged after recovering completely,” Visakhapatnam Collector V Vinay Chand said. He congratulated the healthcare personnel at the hospital in Vizag for providing commendable treatment in helping the baby recover from COVID-19.

On Friday, Vizag district reported 14 new COVID-19 cases to take the tally to 252. In wake of the new cases, the district authorities demarcated 43 containment clusters as very active. While the number of discharged patients in the district reached 124, 127 patients are currently undergoing treatment. Earlier, one patient in Vizag had succumbed to COVID-19.

Andhra Pradesh also saw 207 new coronavirus cases coming to light on Friday as the count in the state increased to 5636. The coronavirus cases reported yesterday included 141 from Andhra Pradesh, 64 from other states and 2 foreign returnees. While no new deaths were recorded, the COVID-19 death toll in the state currently stands at 80.