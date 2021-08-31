In another major ganja bust, officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized illegal transportation of huge quantity liquid ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency at Narsipatnam mandal on Tuesday. The 25 kg of liquid ganja, also called hash oil, is said to be worth around Rs 5 lakh per kg in the international market. During the bust, the police also arrested a man for the attempted smuggling while another two are on the run.

The accused has been identified B Satyanarayana of Kovarapalli village, G Madugula mandal. Police seized a bike and Rs 500 from the accused. The police also seized a machine used for preparing liquid ganja at G Madugula Mandal. Another two accused absconded from the location and the police are on the search for them.

According to Assistant Enforcement Superintendent DVG Raju, the teams of SEB were conducting a roadwatch near Baipareddy Palem road in Narsipatnam Mandal. While checking the vehicles, three persons were coming on a bike. While two absconded immediately, one was caught and 25 kg of liquid ganja was seized, which had been illegally transported from the Visakhapatnam Agency. “With no cell phone with the accused Satyanarayana, we are unable to get complete information on the gang involved in the transportation of liquid ganja and to which location it was being transported. However, when investigating the accused, it was found that there are many smugglers who make liquid ganja in his village,” said Mr. Raju.

According to the Special Enforcement Bureau, it is the youth who are majorly involved in the preparation and illegal transportation of ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency. They appealed to the public to immediately inform the police if they found anyone transporting or using ganja. SEB officials said that they have started investigating and are keeping a track on the surrounding villages of G Madugula to trace the gang behind the preparation of this liquid ganja.